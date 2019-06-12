Chop off rapist's limbs publicly, says Madhya Pradesh minister

BHOPAL: "Nose, ears and limbs of the alleged rapist of an eight-year-old girl should be chopped off publicly," said Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi, here on Wednesday.
After meeting the victim's family in Kamala Nagar, the Minister said, "Whoever has committed the crime, should be given strict punishment. The convict should be punished publicly to prevent others from even thinking of committing such a crime."
The Minister said she would put forward a proposal to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to set up police booths outside big colonies.
