CM Adityanath holds review meeting on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 12th June 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials on law and order situation in the state.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts across the state.

Other senior officials present were Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary (Home) etc. officials were not allowed to carry their mobile phones along with them and it was kept outside the meeting hall.

He also held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state.

This came in the backdrop of the recent spate of incidences of crime against women in the state that created an outrage among the public and members of civil society. It also raised a question over the law and order situation in the state.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kushinagar on Saturday while a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in Kanpur.

The most gruesome incident reported was the rape and murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal in Aligarh. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump.

Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday said that law agencies have put all the accused involved in various crimes against women behind the bars and efforts would be stepped up to ensure women's safety in the state.

