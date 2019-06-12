Home Nation

Congress soon to take call on Rahul's political future, nomination of party leader in Lok Sabha

Rahul continues to be adamant on his stand to step down as party president and while there have been a lot of names and formulas being worked out, but no one knows the exact picture.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:42 AM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a week left for the Lok Sabha session to begin, the Congress is expected to soon take decisions on who will be the party leader in the lower house.

Party leaders are also hopeful that clarity on Rahul Gandhi’s future as the party chief is also likely to be achieved this week.

According to sources, Rahul continues to be adamant on his stand to step down as party president and while there have been a lot of names and formulas being worked out, but no one knows the exact picture.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is scheduled to host dinner consultations with CMs from four other Congress-ruled states — Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry — to discuss the way forward.

All chief ministers are scheduled to be in Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog meeting on June 15 and Nath is likely to host them on June 14.

ALSO READ | Taking cue from Jagan's Andhra victory, Rahul to go on Bharat Yatra

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Rahul had openly attacked Nath and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for insisting on tickets for their sons.

He has not met both the leaders despite repeated efforts by the duo to seek an appointment.

According to sources, Nath taking his son and newly elected MP Nakul to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also not gone down well with the party top leadership.

“He as a state CM could have met the PM but what was the need to take his son,” questioned a top party functionary.  

Another party leader said the priority would be to announce names of leaders in both the houses. A Congress functionary said Lok Sabha meets on June 17 but names for Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, deputy and chief whip can be sent by June 19. 

