Cyclone Vayu intensifies to severe cyclonic storm, may hit Gujarat on Thursday, Amit Shah reviews preparations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cyclone 'Vayu' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13," it said.

39 TEAMS of NDRF are being deployed at agreed prepositioning locations identified by State/UT Govt. of Gujarat/Diu.

In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, "Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday too reviewed the preparations in Gujarat, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment.

As many as 34 teams of Army are also on standby.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall," a Home Ministry official said.

Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning.

The people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters. After the review, the home minister directed the senior officials to take every possible measure for the safety of people.

Today a C-17 aircraft of IAF got airborne from New Delhi to Vijayawada. The aircraft is planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from Vijayawada to Jamnagar to carry out the HADR missions for the people affected by the cyclone in Gujarat.

Shah also told them to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water and their immediate restoration in the event of any damage to them, the official said.

The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, which may be affected due to the cyclone.