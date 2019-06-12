Home Nation

Cyclone Vayu: Rahul Gandhi appeals Congress workers to join rescue missions

The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.

Published: 12th June 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday.

"Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way.I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

