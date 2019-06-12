Home Nation

Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat begins evacuation of three lakh people from coastal areas

According to the latest weather information, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is located around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.

Published: 12th June 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bolts of lightning flash across the sky during thunderstorm and rain over the suburbs in Mumbai late Monday June 10 2019. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, the state government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said Wednesday.

According to the latest weather information, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is located around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.

It would hit the coast near Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm "with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13," a release issued by the meteorological department said.

The state government said the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

People living in low-lying areas of these 10 districts are being shifted to safer places, it said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday appealed to people to cooperate in the evacuation process so that no life is lost due to the cyclone.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said late Tuesday night that the district authorities have begun shifting people living in low-lying areas or near the coast to safer places.

"We will shift nearly 2.91 lakh people living in around 400 villages of these 10 districts."

They will be provided shelter in government buildings or those owned by various trusts and NGOs, he said.

"The state administration has drawn a detailed plan on who all should be shifted and we are working on it," Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said.

Around 36 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already assisting the local administration in the process, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the holiday has been declared in schools, colleges and 'anganwadis' (government-run women and child care centres) on June 12 and June 13 in these 10 districts, he said.

The Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert.

The Army has deployed 10 columns in the coastal areas of Gujarat.

It has kept 24 columns on standby and is ready to carry out the rescue and relief operations, a defence spokesperson said in a release.

Each column has a strength of about 70 personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Vayu Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp