Health ministry opposes MBBS exit exam proposal in draft National Education Policy

The ministry is also set to table the revised National Medical Commission Bill in Parliament. The first version  of the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in late 2017.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to reject a proposal by the newly unveiled draft National Education Policy (NEP) to introduce a single, standardised exit examination for all MBBS students in the country.

The HRD Ministry has sought the views of the Health Ministry as the draft NEP, prepared by an 11-member committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, has suggested a host of measures to revamp medical education in the country.

“We have received the communiqué and deliberations are on about various suggestions related to medical education but we have decided to oppose the clause related to a single exit examination,” a senior official in the medical education section of Health Ministry said.

The ministry is also set to table the revised National Medical Commission Bill in Parliament. The first version of the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in late 2017.

The Bill that proposes to introduce a national commission for regulating medical education and practice was opposed on several grounds. One of the proposals contested was the national level licentiate examination before doctors get their registration.

“Since the NMC Bill now does not have a provision for single exit examination for final year MBBS students, we will not accept the NEP recommendation on this,” the official quoted above, added.
The IMA has been contesting the recommendation saying it undermines the autonomy of medical colleges.

