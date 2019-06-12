Home Nation

PM Modi to avoid Pakistan airspace, will take Oman route for Bishkek SCO meet

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that the Prime Minister's VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and the Central Asian countries on way to Bishkek.

Published: 12th June 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries although Pakistan gave in-principle approval to overfly its territory, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

India had approached Pakistan to open its air space to Modi on Monday but changed its plans. The Pakistan air space has been closed ever since the Balakot reprisal strike on terrorist camps carried out by the IAF on February 26 following the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Since then, it has opened only two routes out of 11, which pass through south Pakistan, though it had allowed former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj use of its airspace for the SCO foreign ministers meet last month.

ALSO READ | Pakistan decides to let PM Modi's plane fly over its airspace to Bishkek

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the PM’s aircraft to Bishkek. It has been decided it would fly via Omani and Iran airspace, besides Central Asian countries to Kyrgyzstan.”

The Indian request to Islamabad also came after a week after Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote separate letters to their Indian counterparts pushing for a restart of bilateral talks. PM Modi, however, said creating trust and an environment free of terrorism was essential for fostering peace in the region.

The SCO meeting is the first after Imran Khan took charge in Pakistan and Modi swept back to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi SCO summit pakistan Indo Pak ties Bishkek

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp