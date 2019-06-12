Home Nation

Kathua verdict: Judge flags lacunae in probe as accused Vishal Jangotra gets away

In his 432-page judgment, district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh underlined big lacunae in investigation.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Jangotra, one of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl, was let off on benefit of doubt on 10 June 2019. (Photo | File, PTI)

Vishal Jangotra, one of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl, was let off on benefit of doubt on 10 June 2019. (Photo | File, PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing out the loopholes in the prosecution’s theory in the Kathua gang-rape and murder case, the special court in Pathankot, which convicted six out of the seven accused on Monday, acquitted one — Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanjhi Ram — in the absence of enough evidence.

In his 432-page judgment, district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh underlined big lacunae in the investigation.

“The prosecution has failed to discharge its burden by leading convincing evidence to the effect that the detailed evidence led by Vishal Jangotra on his plea of alibi is wrong or forged or fabricated. Jangotra’s plea of alibi has to be given due weightage. There is a big lacuna in the case of prosecution against Jangotra.”

ALSO READ | Kathua gang rape and murder case: Chief investigator regrets accused Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

According to the prosecution, Jangotra was present in Kathua in January 2018, when the crime was committed, and also produced answer sheets which it claimed were written by some other student on his behalf. But the handwriting expert in his report said, “It has not been possible to express definite opinion regarding authorship of questioned items.”

The court then ruled, “It cannot be held that papers during examination of Vishal were not attempted by him and the arguments of the prosecution that these were attempted by somebody else cannot be believed.”

Prosecution to challenge acquittal

A day after the Pathankot court pronounced its verdict in the Kathua gang-rape and murder case, the Special Public Prosecutor said the prosecution would appeal in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the acquittal of one of the accused, deletion of conspiracy theory against three policemen and seek the death penalty to the three accused awarded life term.

ALSO READ | Here's what Javed Akhtar has to say on Kathua rape case verdict

The SPP said the court acquitted Vishal on the basis of “fabricated and belated” alibi.

He said court wrote the three cops had conspired with the other accused. But in the order it ignored the conspiracy part and gave jail to them for destroying evidence”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathua Rape Case Kathua Gang Rape and Murder Case Vishal Jangotra Sanjhi Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp