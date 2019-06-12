PMO: Mishra & Mishra get extension, Cabinet Rank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Tuesday reappointed two principal aides of PM Narendra Modi — Nripendra Mishra and P K Mishra — as principal secretary and additional principal secretary, respectively, with Cabinet ranks. The tenure of the two officials will be co-terminus with the PM’s term.

Reappointments with Cabinet rank is being seen as a move to give the two officials parity with NSA Ajit Doval, who was last week reappointed with Cabinet rank. They had Minister of State rank in the first term of the Modi government.

Nripendra Mishra, P K Mishra and Doval, besides External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, are seen as the nucleus of Modi’s policy-making apparatus.