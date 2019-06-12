Home Nation

Protesting BJP workers clash with cops in Kolkata, tear-gassed

The BJP workers, who were protesting against the attacks on their partymen, raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the police officers.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. The workers were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against the TMC government over the post-election violence in the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. The workers were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against the TMC government over the post-election violence in the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attacks on its workers and supporters. 

Hundreds of BJP activists, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state marched towards Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters from the Wellington area of the city, only to be stunted midway by the police force who fired water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.

The agitators started the rally from central Kolkata's Subodh Mullick Square and broke a barricade at Ganesh Chandra Avenue, close to 200 meters from entry gate of Lalbazar. The police fired two water cannons to disperse them.

READ HERE | Central government equally responsible for violence in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

The Rapid Action Force personnel lobbed tear gas shells at the rallyists and resorted to minor baton charge on the Central Avenue to stop them from re-organising the rally.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

A number saffron party leaders and activists, including BJP state General Secretary Raju Banerjee, took ill after tear gas shells landed near them.

"Many of our leaders have taken ill due to tear gas shelling. As many as 50 party workers were arrested by the police, who were released later. We are ending our protest programme for the day, but our agitation against the Mamata Banerjee-led government would continue," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

"We will continue our protest programme in a peaceful manner. The streets of Kolkata do not belong to Mamata Banerjee alone that she would throttle the democratic movement using her police force. Shame, shame Mamata Banerjee," state BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

BJP state General Secretary Raju Banerjee had gone unconscious in the scuffle. He was taken to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, three members of BJP's women wing (Mahila Morcha) were arrested by the police for demonstrating in front of Lalbazar.

READ HERE | Political violence continues in Bengal, two Trinamool activists killed at Bhatpara

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

Roy Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday that claimed three lives, and demanded an investigation into the violence by anti-terror probe agency NIA.

Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of "spreading false information as part of a game plan to topple her government".

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal violence Bengal BJP TMC Kolkata BJP rally Kolkata Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp