Student visa day observed to celebrate educational exchange between India, US

By ANI

NEW DELHI: United States' missions in India are observing the fifth annual student visa day to celebrate educational ties between India and the US.

The day is dedicated to helping qualified Indian students prepare for their higher studies in the United States and connecting them with various educational universities.

A network of United States-sponsored advising centres dedicated to assisting students in finding the appropriate university is also set-up during this day.

On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson in New Delhi and Consulate General throughout India congratulated the applicants as they joined the growing ranks of Indian students who choose to study in the United States at the world's leading academic institutions.