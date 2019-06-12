Home Nation

Two-day long BJP huddle on June 13-14, state leaders asked to bring Lok Sabha poll materials

Sources said the party would document poll successes in the general elections for further improvements in the strategies.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the launch of organisational elections, BJP chief Amit Shah will go in for a huddle with Central and state party leaders for an in-depth analysis of the Lok Sabha poll verdict.

In a communication to office bearers, the BJP has asked party leaders to come to attend the meeting on June 13 along with election campaign materials, including leaflets, used in the Lok Sabha elections and also with names of party workers who contributed significantly in each of the Parliamentary constituencies.

On June 14, Shah will meet office bearers who have been holding responsibilities for states.

“All office bearers, including vice presidents and general secretaries, besides state unit chiefs and their general secretaries and joint secretaries would be attending the meeting on June 13 at the party headquarters in the national capital,” said a BJP functionary.

Sources said the party would document poll successes in the general elections for further improvements in the strategies.

“Two meetings have been called ahead of the launch of organisational elections from block to district and the subsequent upper echelons of the party structure. The election process will be concluded in three months in line with the Constitution of the party,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The organisational election process will also seek validation of members of the party.

Sources said that the BJP chief could also chalk out political programmes of the party for two-day-long deliberations.

The new president of the party has to be elected on the conclusion of the polls.

“Till the time organisational elections are conducted, there could either be a working president or Shah may continue in the position as head of the organisation,” the BJP functionary said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp