Two-day long BJP huddle on June 13-14, state leaders asked to bring Lok Sabha poll materials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the launch of organisational elections, BJP chief Amit Shah will go in for a huddle with Central and state party leaders for an in-depth analysis of the Lok Sabha poll verdict.

In a communication to office bearers, the BJP has asked party leaders to come to attend the meeting on June 13 along with election campaign materials, including leaflets, used in the Lok Sabha elections and also with names of party workers who contributed significantly in each of the Parliamentary constituencies.

On June 14, Shah will meet office bearers who have been holding responsibilities for states.

“All office bearers, including vice presidents and general secretaries, besides state unit chiefs and their general secretaries and joint secretaries would be attending the meeting on June 13 at the party headquarters in the national capital,” said a BJP functionary.

Sources said the party would document poll successes in the general elections for further improvements in the strategies.

“Two meetings have been called ahead of the launch of organisational elections from block to district and the subsequent upper echelons of the party structure. The election process will be concluded in three months in line with the Constitution of the party,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The organisational election process will also seek validation of members of the party.

Sources said that the BJP chief could also chalk out political programmes of the party for two-day-long deliberations.

The new president of the party has to be elected on the conclusion of the polls.

“Till the time organisational elections are conducted, there could either be a working president or Shah may continue in the position as head of the organisation,” the BJP functionary said.