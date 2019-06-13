Home Nation

'Lost support among workers, peasants, farm labourers': CPM admits after poll debacle

The Left came up with its worst ever electoral performance in any Lok Sabha election since independence in 1947, with the CPM and CPI winning just three and two seats, respectively.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

CPM_flag

Imag used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CPM has admitted that its rout in the Lok Sabha elections follows "an erosion of support among the basic classes".

An editorial in the CPM journal "People's Democracy" said: "In many industrial centres around the country, the working class has voted for the BJP. In areas where the Left wielded influence amongst workers, there has been a reduction of that influence with some exceptions like Tamil Nadu and Kerala."

The Left came up with its worst ever electoral performance in any Lok Sabha election since independence in 1947, with the CPM and CPI winning just three and two seats, respectively.

While the CPM won one seat in Kerala, both these parties won two seats each as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

READ| After poll setback, Sitaram Yechury urges parties to join hands against BJP

"A disturbing feature of the CPM's performance is the continuing fall in the overall voting percentage of the party," the editorial said.

"This is mainly due to the sharp drop in the vote share of the party in West Bengal and Tripura and to a lesser extent in Kerala."

While saying that violence and terror directed at the CPM in West Bengal and Tripura was a reason for its poor show, the party admitted: "There was a political trend of sections of its voters moving away from the party in both these states."

This conclusion followed a preliminary review conducted at the Central Committee meeting held on June 7-9.

"It is therefore essential that the party goes to the people in a big way. The Central Committee, amongst the tasks set out, called for the Party leaders and cadres to meet the people who have moved away from us in the election and listen to their views.

"This must be the start of the process of winning back their confidence. Special attention must be paid to meet workers, poor peasants and agricultural labourers and their families."

It added: "The party leadership and cadres must approach this task with all seriousness and humility."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Left CPM India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp