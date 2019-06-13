Amit Shah to attend International Yoga Day event in Haryana

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state-level function of International Yoga Day on June 21 would be held in Rohtak where Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest.

As many as 21,000 people are expected to participate in the programme to be organised by the state AYUSH Department.

The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to make arrangements for functions at district and sub-division level.

The Patanjali Yog Peeth will participate in the functions, he added.