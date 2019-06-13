BJP district vice president cum prominent sugar trader killed in Bihar, Rs 3 lakh looted

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of motorcycle-borne assailants gunned down vice-president of Nasriganj unit of BJP and prominent sugar trader in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday.

A cash of Rs 3 lakh was looted from him before he was killed. According to police sources, the motorbike of Amit Rauniyar,45, was intercepted when he was returning with cash collected from retailers of sugar to his residence.

He succumbed to bullet injuries during treatment in the govt hospital soon after he was taken immediately by local people.

Hundreds of local residents enraged at the murder blocked the Nasariganj -Rohtas road demanding immediately arresting of assailants by shouting anti-police slogans.