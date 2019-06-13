Home Nation

Congress to oppose Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said it will oppose the triple talaq Bill in Parliament, saying a debate was needed on some of its provisions.

Congress Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "On triple talaq, we have raised some fundamental points. The government has agreed on many points.

"A lot of time would have been saved if the government had agreed on our points earlier. "Still one or two points are left... and debates are required on those points and we shall oppose it (Bill)," Singhvi added.

His remarks came a day after the government said it will introduce a Bill in the coming session of Parliament against triple talaq to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment for up to three years with a fine.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. It will replace the ordinance promulgated in February.

The government says the Bill would ensure gender equality and gender justice. It would also help in protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prevent divorce by 'talaq-e-biddat'.

The Bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as illegal and provides for payment of subsistence allowance to Muslim women and dependent children.

