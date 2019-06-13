Home Nation

Haryana: 17-year-old wrestler booked for molesting, threatening female grappler

The complainant alleged that the youth also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes.

By PTI

HISAR: A 17-year-old wrestler was booked for allegedly molesting a national level girl grappler, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on June 9 near Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, where the complainant had gone to attend a camp for the junior girl grapplers, they said.

In a complaint lodged with the Sadar Police here, the girl, who is from Hisar, alleged that the youth molested her when she went to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money at about 7 pm.

She claimed that he also tried to drag her to a nearby hotel but she managed to escape, it said.

The complainant alleged that the youth also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

READ| Another minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh village

Based on the complaint, a 'zero FIR' under relevant sections of the IPC which pertain to using criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and under various provisions of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the youth, who is also from Hisar, said Harish Bhardwaj, the spokesman of district police.

The complaint was forwarded to the SHO of Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow for further investigation, he said.

A 'zero FIR' can be filed in any police station and can be later transferred to the police station concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sports Authority of India Sexual abuse Crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp