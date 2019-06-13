Home Nation

Jal Shakti minister faces backlash in Rajasthan for saying water crisis 'is not as bad as it is shown by media'

While water experts said they did not agree with the minister’s assessment of the situation, the Congress strongly objected to his remark calling it ‘insensitive’.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s remark that the water crisis that has gripped the country is not as bad as it’s being made out to be by the media hasn’t been received well in his home state, Rajasthan, which is perennially plagued by water scarcity.

While water experts said they did not agree with the minister’s assessment of the situation, the Congress strongly objected to his remark calling it ‘insensitive’.The minister, the first to hold the newly formed portfolio, said the country has enough water stored in dams and the scarcity is nothing but a false narrative spun by the media.

“The panic around water scarcity is the result of needless hype created by the media,” Shekhawat said on Tuesday. However, belying the minister’s claim, the 2018 NITI Ayog report says, “Six hundred million Indians face high to extreme water stress and about 2 lakh people die every year due to inadequate access to safe water. By 2030, the country’s demand for water is projected to be twice the available supply, which means severe water crisis for hundreds of millions of people and an eventual 6 % loss in the country’s GDP.”

However, the minister did concede that in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, the coverage of clean drinking water is less than 5%. In his home state, 215 dams out of 284 are dry and the remaining 69 are running scarce.

State Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma hit out at him,  saying, “It seems like he is running away from his responsibility. Now, one can’t help but doubt the PM’s commitment to rid the country of issues related to water by forming this ministry.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Water Crisis Water Scarcity

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • g chandrasekar
    I know not many of the north indian ministers visit the southern part of the country including prime minister during non election season. the minister for Jalsakthi should visit chennai city to under stand how the drinking water problem of the city has not been solved since India became independent.
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp