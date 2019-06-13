Home Nation

Manipur CM strips his deputy, another minister of portfolios, panel to probe withdrawal of huge amounts

Manipur is facing overdraft of over Rs.300 crore and the RBI has stopped honouring government bills and cheques since Wednesday.
 

Published: 13th June 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Chief Minister N Biren Singh

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As Manipur is going through a precarious financial situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has wrested the portfolios of finance and public works from two senior Cabinet colleagues even as the state government constituted a committee to probe withdrawal of huge amounts by the two departments in recent times

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh held the finance portfolio while Thongam Biswajit Singh was the minister for public works. The decision to strip the two ministers of the portfolios comes amidst reports of a rebellion brewing against the CM in his BJP.

Manipur is facing overdraft of over Rs.300 crore and the RBI has stopped honouring government bills and cheques since Wednesday.

The state Cabinet met on Wednesday and authorised the CM to take all necessary disciplinary actions in order to imbibe a culture of financial prudence and propriety in key departments.

“As an interim measure, the CM has vested the charge of departments of finance (including taxation and excise), public works and power with himself,” an official release said.

It said a thorough investigation into sanction procedures and financial management would be conducted for all key departments. 

The government constituted a three-member committee comprising senior bureaucrats to examine the details of huge funds withdrawn in recent months.

“It was noted that huge amounts were withdrawn by public works and power departments during March-May, 2019 when model code of conduct was in force. A three-member committee has been constituted to examine the details of funds withdrawn and the purposes for which they were intended. The committee will also examine large withdrawals by other departments,” another official release said.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the government banned all forms of recruitment, including regular posts, with immediate effect. It has not been able to pay salaries and honorariums to certain sections of employees including Village Defence Force. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Biren Singh Y Joykumar Singh Manipur CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp