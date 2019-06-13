Home Nation

Not much difference between jungle rule and UP law and order: Congress

Darvesh Singh, the first woman president of the state Bar Council who was elected to the post three days ago, was shot dead at a court premises in Agra.

Published: 13th June 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Randeep Surjewala, AICC, Congress

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday over the killing of the state Bar Council president, saying there was not much difference between "jungle rule" and law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Darvesh Singh, the first woman president of the state Bar Council who was elected to the post three days ago, was shot dead at court premises in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself.

"Right under the nose of Ajay Singh Bisht's (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) government in UP, the bar council's first woman president was shot dead.

There is not much difference left between jungle rule and the law and order system in BJP-ruled UP," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Agra City Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma had said Singh was shot thrice by lawyer Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance.

TAGS
Randeep Surjewala Uttar Pradesh

Comments(1)

  • Sankaramani
    Congress never learns. Why they are silent about happenings in West Bengal.?
    13 hours ago reply
