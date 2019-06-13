Rs 224 crore sought for safer ride on Yamuna Expressway

By Express News Service

NOIDA: To make the 165-km Yamuna Expressway safe for commuters, the concessionaire of the high-speed stretch has asked the Uttar Pradesh government for Rs 224 crore from its road safety budget.

The move came after a three-member Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety recommended that a per-kilometre audit in August last year in the wake of an increasing number of accidents on the expressway.

The study conducted by IIT-Delhi had identified and assessed crash locations on the expressway based on the past three years’ traffic crash data and provided suggestions and measures to reduce accident risks at those spots.

Now, a proposal has been forwarded to the UP Principal Secretary (Transport) by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in compliance with an IIT-Delhi audit.

The Principal Secretary will decide the share of the amount put in by the state, the concessionaire and YEIDA respectively to implement the features.

The IIT-Delhi audit recommends that dividers be replaced and proper signage be located across the city naming all sectors, blocks and pockets. YEIDA officials on Friday said that it has decided to allot names on synonyms of the Yamuna River, which flows through the district, to sectors and blocks.

Installation of flush medians, which are white diagonal lines painted down the centre marking an area about the width of a car was also recommended.

Apart from this, thrie beam crash barriers, flush meridians, rumbling strips, audible markers and thermoplastic markings on both sides of the carriageway are some of the other features mentioned in the report.