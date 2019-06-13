Navjot Singh Sidhu yet to accept new portfolio

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to take charge of his new department of Power and New and Renewable Energy Source even though the deadline set by Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to all his cabinet colleagues to join their new departments expired on Tuesday.

Sidhu recently met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi for half an hour where he explained his side of the story.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been told to listen to Sidhu and also to CM Amarinder to amicably try and resolve differences.

Sources said that a senior official of the power department on Tuesday met Sidhu at his residence and reportedly told him that a meeting of the department has been kept on June 13. Sidhu is the minister of the department is expected to be present, however, he said that he had not accepted his portfolio and thus will not be attending the meeting.