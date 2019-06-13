Slain chief of UP Bar Council cremated, cops clueless about motive

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The mortal remains of slain UP Bar Council’s newly elected president Darvesh Yadav, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

However, the state police are still clueless about the actual reason for Yadav’s killing by her long-time acquaintance and colleague Manish Sharma on Agra Court premises. While UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak represented the state government at the cremation of the slain lawyer, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the family of the deceased and demanded a probe by sitting judge into the killing.

The SP chief claimed that the incident was yet another example of ‘jungle raj’ prevailing in UP. Besides, thousands of lawyers turned up to pay homage to Yadav who was elected to UP Bar Council’s first lady president on Sunday. Immediately after cremation Yadav's family demanded CBI probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, judicial work in the courts across western UP courts remained stalled on Thursday as lawyers protested against Yadav's killing. They also demanded security for the family of the slain Bar Council chief while the Bar Council of India sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the family.

While the police are probing the matter around various angles, the kin of the murdered lawyer hinted at money trail between Yadav and her killer Manish Sharma leading to her murder. The family sources claimed that Sharma had taken a loan from Yadav to construct his house and he had refused to return it.

“He never wanted to return the money which Darvesh had lent him as loan. So he killed her,” said slain lawyer’s kin on anonymity.

A number of other theories are doing round over possible motive for the killing. Sources claimed that dispute over the allocation of the chamber on court premises could be an immediate provocation for Sharma to shoot Yadav. However, some other sources hint at close ties of 15 years to be the reason.

“Sharma, though campaigned for Darvsh Yadav vigourously during her election but he felt ignored after her victory. That might have infuriated him,” said a lawyer seeking anonymity when asked about the possible reason for killing. Meanwhile, ASP, Agra, Prashant Verma said police were yet to determine the motive as

no lawyers had come forward to tell if there was a dispute between Darvesh Singh and Manish Sharma. “The investigation is on,” he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed Agra DM N G Ravi Kumar to immediately determine the reason behind the murder and asked SSP Agra Jogendra Kumar to ensure an effective probe.