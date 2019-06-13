Home Nation

Sub-categorisation of OBCs: Cabinet accords ex-post facto approval for extension of panel

The extension of the tenure of the commission would enable it to evaluate the issue of sub-categorisation of OBC's in the central list based on wider consultations with various stakeholders.

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Sadananda Gowda during the first cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister s Office in South Block on 31 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Wednesday accorded ex-post facto approval for the extension of the term of the five-member panel examining sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by two more months.

This is the sixth extension of the term given to the commission, formed in October 2017, an official statement said.

It will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue, the statement said. The cabinet in November had extended the term of the panel headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), which is examining the crucial issue of creating quota within quota, till May 31.

The tenure of the commission was to end on May 31, but has now been extended till July 31, according to a recent order of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The commission has held extensive meetings with all the stakeholders, including state governments, state backward classes commissions, community associations and general public, since its formation.

 It has also obtained records, caste-wise data of OBCs admitted in higher educational institution as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central government departments, central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions.

The panel was mandated to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the central list of OBCs.

It was also tasked with working out a mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and taking up the exercise of identifying castes, sub-castes and communities and classifying them into respective sub-categories.

The commission, which was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from assumption of charge by the chairperson, has been granted several extensions since its formation citing voluminous data obtained from all quarters and the time required for its scientific analysis to prepare a comprehensive report.

