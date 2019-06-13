Home Nation

'Will be honoured if hospitals run smoothly': CM Mamata now writes to senior doctors

Banerjee, in a communication issued with her official letterhead, requested the senior doctors to take full care of the hospitals and run them smoothly.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients.

"Please take care of all patients. The poor people are coming from all districts. I will be obliged and honoured if you all take full care of the hospitals. Hospitals must run smoothly and peacefully. Thanks for your full cooperation," Banerjee wrote in the letter.

Medical services have been affected in the state since Saturday's attack on two junior doctors by relatives of a patient, who had died at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and hospital.

One of the junior doctors was grievously injured in the incident.

Mamata Banerjee doctors' protest SSKM Hospital

