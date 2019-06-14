Ajay Alok resigns as JD(U) spokesman, says he doesn't want to 'embarrass' Nitish

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Janaata Dal (United) spokesperson Ajay Alok tendered his resignation from the post late on Thursday evening saying his views didn’t match with those of the party.

Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Alok said, “I have resigned as a spokesperson of JD(U) as I think I am not doing good job as my views which are of course mine don’t match with my party. Thanks to my party and my president who has always supported me and I don’t want to be a source of embarrassment for Nitish Kumar (sic).”

However, he said one shouldn’t read too much into his resignation as a spokesperson as he will continue to remain a loyal member of the party.

However, the buzz around the timing of his resignation refused to die down, as only a day earlier, he had put out a tweet urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act against illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“Blaming Mamata alone won’t work. We need to tighten vigil on our borders. Prevention of illegal immigration is very important. If it doesn’t happen now, when will it?” he tweeted.

‘Part of agenda on UCC’

JD(U) chief national general secretary KC Tyagi said that the legislative proposal against the practice of triple talaq is a part of the agenda on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Making stand clear

Tyagi said all the parties must be taken into confidence to make the triple talaq law more acceptable. The Modi govt couldn’t push through the Bill in its first term