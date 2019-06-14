Home Nation

BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal, party claims TMC's hand

Published: 14th June 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:58 AM

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS (WEST BENGAL): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP has claimed that Das, a housewife, was killed by TMC goons.

"Saraswati Das, BJP worker was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Basirhat. Law and order has totally collapsed in West Bengal where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of West Bengal," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP's West Bengal unit.

Das played an active role for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

