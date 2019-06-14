Home Nation

Canadian FDI scheme under scanner

They stated the industrialisation has to come to Bastar but the tribals should be the beneficiaries in employment and the growth story.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh industry minister Kawasi Lakhma came under attack from experts for his “hypocrisy” in seeking foreign investment even as he was instrumental in banning Adani mining activities at Bailadila hills.

The state government had on Tuesday ordered a halt to all works related to proposed iron ore mining at deposit no 13 in the hills, after protests by tribals against excavation. Soon after, the minister left for a week-long trip to Canada with a state delegation to seek FDI to the state. “It’s hypocritical to find the industry minister Lakhma, who lives in Bastar and opposing the mining contract, when the chief minister had stressed to promote local people in development. Such approach is detrimental to the state’s growth. The tribal agitation seems politically motivated. We saw the fate of Tata Steel Project that quit Bastar. In the same coin Adani too is facing the opposition”, said analyst Jawahar Surisetti.

The experts quickly pointed out the irony of situation claiming that the move “doesn’t augur well for the mineral-rich state like Chhattisgarh”. They stated the industrialisation has to come to Bastar but the tribals should be the beneficiaries in employment and the growth story.

“It clearly reflects internal contradiction and lack of policy directive. The government is not clear about the kind of industrial policy the state will have.” said political analyst Sajjan Kumar pointing inconsistencies. The project was mired in discord as thousands of tribals agitated.

AEL had met required qualifications in 2018

In 2018 there was a global bid for development and operation of Bailadila iron ore Deposit no-13 in which the AEL qualified on the basis of prescribed technical and financial qualifications

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI scheme Kawasi Lakhma Chhattisgarh industry minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp