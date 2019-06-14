Canadian FDI scheme under scanner

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh industry minister Kawasi Lakhma came under attack from experts for his “hypocrisy” in seeking foreign investment even as he was instrumental in banning Adani mining activities at Bailadila hills.

The state government had on Tuesday ordered a halt to all works related to proposed iron ore mining at deposit no 13 in the hills, after protests by tribals against excavation. Soon after, the minister left for a week-long trip to Canada with a state delegation to seek FDI to the state. “It’s hypocritical to find the industry minister Lakhma, who lives in Bastar and opposing the mining contract, when the chief minister had stressed to promote local people in development. Such approach is detrimental to the state’s growth. The tribal agitation seems politically motivated. We saw the fate of Tata Steel Project that quit Bastar. In the same coin Adani too is facing the opposition”, said analyst Jawahar Surisetti.

The experts quickly pointed out the irony of situation claiming that the move “doesn’t augur well for the mineral-rich state like Chhattisgarh”. They stated the industrialisation has to come to Bastar but the tribals should be the beneficiaries in employment and the growth story.

“It clearly reflects internal contradiction and lack of policy directive. The government is not clear about the kind of industrial policy the state will have.” said political analyst Sajjan Kumar pointing inconsistencies. The project was mired in discord as thousands of tribals agitated.

AEL had met required qualifications in 2018

In 2018 there was a global bid for development and operation of Bailadila iron ore Deposit no-13 in which the AEL qualified on the basis of prescribed technical and financial qualifications