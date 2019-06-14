Home Nation

Government made Rs 15.50 crore from NEET counselling in 2018-19: RTI

Those who clear the written entrance exam are called for counselling, for which the Medical Counselling Committee started a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in 2018-19.

Published: 14th June 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

NEET aspirants on their way to a centre

For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Central government earned Rs 15.50 crore in 2018-19 through counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in medical colleges in the country, according to information received under the RTI.

The NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS and other such courses in medical colleges. Those who clear the written entrance exam are called for counselling, for which the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in 2018-19.

Replying to a RTI query by Neemuch-based activist Chandrashekhar Gaud, the Union Health Ministry said that from the 114,198 students, who registered themselves for counselling in 2018-19, a total of Rs 18,32,87,500 was collected as registration amount. 

Of this, Rs 2,76,78614 were spent on conducting the counselling. The MCC deposited the remaining amount of Rs 15,56,08,886 in the Central government's account. 

The Health Ministry also informed Gaud that the MCC decided to impose the registration fee on the advice of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Gaud said the amount collected by the government as registration fee in 2018-19 and the interest earned on it was enough to conduct the counselling process for the next several years, and the government must therefore think about putting an end to the registration fee. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET NEET 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp