India’s proposed space station to become test ground for new tech

Harsh atmospheric conditions in space, zero gravity and less water availability provide conditions and ground for testing of newer technologies.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

International Space Station (File | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As India keeps an eye upon future technologies that can help masses, the proposed indigenous space station is likely to become an incubator for ground-breaking research and experiments.
Incidentally, iPhone camera, water purifiers and smart spring gym system are the outcome of research and experiments in the International Space Station (ISS)

On Thursday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that the country is planning for an Indian Space Station in the coming years and that would place the country in the list of countries like the US, China, Russia and a consortium of nations which are part of the ISS.

“The US has been focusing on medical research in the space. The technologies behind iPhone camera, water purifiers and spring gyms were all developed in the space. The US has been able to earn billions of dollars by commercialising these technologies,” said Anurag Kumar Sinha, Head of the Directorate of Human Space Programme (DHSP) at ISRO.

Harsh atmospheric conditions in space, zero gravity and less water availability provide conditions and ground for testing of newer technologies.

“We would also use the platform (space station) for development of future technologies in an economical setup,” said Sinha, adding that on the lines of India’s Mars Mission, the Indian Space Station programme will be designed and put up in the space orbit keeping in mind cost effectiveness.  Initially, it will be a small space station and other modules can be added to it keeping in mind the needs of the future.  
A NASA overview of ISS research benefits to human health shows that it is a unique laboratory for performing investigations. Recently, a crew collected blood and breath samples to test new biomedical gear and protect future astronauts going to Moon and Mars.

