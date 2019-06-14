Kathua case: Defence, prosecution to appeal against court verdict

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The defence and the prosecution in the Kathua rape and murder case are going to file appeals in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the Pathankot court verdict.The Pathankot court had handed life terms to three accused, five-year jail to three others and acquittal to one of the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Santokh Singh Basra said the prosecution would appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the acquittal of Vishal Jangotra and the deletion of conspiracy theory against three policemen. “We will also seek death penalty to three accused, who were given lifers,” he said.

Basra said on basis of alibi, the Pathankot court acquitted Vishal, who is son of main accused Sanji Ram. “The alibi is fabricated. The CD presented as evidence by defence is doctored. It is copy of the original, which is inadmissible.”

Basra said the prosecution would appeal against deletion of conspiracy theory against three policemen awarded five years prison term. Defence lawyer Ankur Sharma said the defence team is also not satisfied with the judgment. “It is a prejudice judgement and we are going to appeal against the verdict in Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh,” he said, adding that the appeal will be finalised in about 10 days.

Sharma alleged that there is “no application of mind” in the judgement as judge has overlooked and omitted certain points raised by the defence. “The motive for the crime suggested in the judgement cannot be accepted by any sensible person,” he said.