Rift in BJP-JDU coalition over deteriorated law and order in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Differences between BJP-JD(U) over deteriorated law and order in Bihar out in open when one of the senior leaders of BJP, Rameshwar Chaurasia, doubted 'efficiency' of state police on Friday.

Chaurasia said that spurt in crimes in Bihar merits serious action and attention on the part of the police. He demanded that the culprit of Nasariganj BJP vice president, Amit Rauniyar murder be apprehended immediately and requested CM Nitish Kumar to take an 'out of box' steps to check crimes.

The BJP leader also alleged that the criminals' have no fear of state police which is seen checking vehicle instead of apprehending criminals.

He said that state police should be given free- hand to deal with the criminals as UP CM Adityanath Yogi has given to the police against criminals.

On Chaurasia's statement on deteriorated law and order, national spokesperson of JD-U KC Tyagi said senior leader like Rameshwar Chaurasi should avoid making such comment ."The police are already functioning and taking on the criminals",he said.