Home Nation

Sans burial ground, Muslims in this 'village of graves’ bury their dead inside homes

Whenever anyone dies in a Muslim family of Chhah Pokhar village, the person is buried in his own house.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image of graveyard used for representational purposes only.

Image of graveyard used for representational purposes only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Agra's name is synonymous with the Taj Mahal, the mausoleum dedicated to eternal love. Ironically, in its backyard, families are forced to bury their dead in their homes due to the lack of a burial ground. 

In the small village ‘Chhah Pokhar’ in Kirawali tehsil of Achnera block, some 30 km away from proper Agra along Agra-Jaipur Highway, there are close to 50 Muslim families. Whenever anyone dies in a Muslim family in the ‘village of graves', the person is buried in his own house. It is not a tradition but a compulsion, say the villagers.

The village has over 50 Muslim families with a population of over 300 but there is no identified permanent place to bury the dead. Majority of these Muslim families are landless and the menfolk work as labourers in the city. Those who have land or farms can afford to bury their dead in the cities.

Noor Mohammad, a resident of Chhah Pokhar, lamented: “I have my wife and daughter buried in my house itself."

As per local sources, in many houses, the graves are adjacent to the kitchen, or bedrooms. Women are sometimes forced to cook beside a grave.

Some graves are located right outside the main entrance of the houses. “The bigger the families, the more the graves in the house,” says Firoz, another villager.

Moreover, as the corpses decompose in the graves, the families have to bear the stench as well as the threat of contamination, in addition to the mental trauma and social ostracisation. The residents of adjoining villages (mainly dominated by Nishads) and the Hindu community, avoid visiting the Muslim locality in the village.

The monsoon adds to their trauma with rainwater entering the graves and human remains being exposed.

“We seek nothing but a graveyard from Allah on Eid. We pray to God that no one dies in the village. However, Allah is yet to heed our 'dua' (prayer) and so are the authorities,” said Firoz.

A graveyard for the village is earmarked on a land where a pond exists. According to authorities, it would be a costly affair to fill the pond up for this purpose. A new location is reportedly being identified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agra burial deaths graves Chhah Pokhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp