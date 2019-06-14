Stopping theft: AI crew can’t take eatables outside jet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over reports of theft of food items by the cabin crew members, the national carrier, Air India, has issued instructions saying that no eatables and other such items will be permitted to be taken outside the aircraft.

The Air India management has made this clear that the crew will not be allowed to take any item even from own food tray outside the aircraft.

Recently, Air India initiated disciplinary action against four employees for allegedly stealing unserved food and dry ration from its planes. Sources said such instances have occurred on earlier occasions too.

Time and again the management has reiterated that the management has Zero Tolerance Policy on pilferage and unlawful activities. Yet, cases of pilferage and carriage of dutiable items by cabin crew are being reported, reads the notice.

The national carrier management has said that pilferage of perishable or eatables and company material in small quantity for self-use will not be permitted. The lists also include liquor and facilitating the carriage of all such items out of the aircraft by passengers.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-bound Air India Express fight carrying 185 passengers on board was forced to return to the airport Kochi on Thursday due to a bird hit, an airline official said. All the passengers escaped unhurt in the incident.