Terror alert in Ayodhya following intelligence inputs, VVIP movement

According to top intelligence sources, the terrorists may enter Uttar Pradesh from Nepal and target public places, trains and buses to maximise loss of lives.

Published: 14th June 2019

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, has been put on high alert after intelligence inputs secured by security agencies indicating at a possible terror attack in the holy city.

According to top intelligence sources, the terrorists may enter Uttar Pradesh from Nepal and target public places, trains and buses to maximise loss of lives. Acting on the intelligence inputs, searches are being conducted in trains and buses arriving in the temple town and hotels, lodges and guests houses are put on the radar.

The alert gains significance as VVIP's are scheduled to visit the Ram Temple this weekend. Deputy CMs—Dinesh Sharma on Friday and Keshav Maurya on Saturday — Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thakarey will also be visiting the temple town along with his 18 MPs for darshan of Ram Lalla on coming Sunday. VHP is also slated to celebrate the 81st birthday of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas on Saturday.

As per sources in military intelligence, a report over the inputs has been sent to Union Home ministry. As per the report, terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba (LeT) are covertly putting up their base in eastern UP cities including Faizabad and Gorakhpur. The sources claimed that Mohammad Umar Madni has been entrusted with the responsibility of putting up terror bases and recruit youth in these cities.

The security measures are also being taken in the wake of the verdict in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case scheduled on June 18. In June 2005, five militants had been gunned down and four Kashmiri militants were arrested in the case.

Besides, Ayodhya, adjacent district Ambedkar Nagar has also been put in the sensitive category.
As per the military intelligence sources, the terror modules have also been entrusted to in Faizabad and Gorakhpur to spread the terror network.

