Home Nation

Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The gunbattle took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the jungles between Malepara and Murnar villages in Tadoki police station area, 200 km from Raipur, the senior officer said.

Published: 14th June 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in strife-torn Kanker district, north Bastar, about 230 km south of Raipur on Friday. 

“On a tip-off regarding the movement of Maoists in the area, a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) left on the search operation on Thursday late evening. Close to the Murnar forested terrain at Tadoki, the forces fortunately spotted the Maoists who were planting ambush and booby traps for the troopers. There was an exchange of fire with the rebels killing two naxalites in uniform on the spot. The bodies have been recovered”, said the Kanker superintendent of police K L Dhruv. 

The forces also recovered four weapons including two self-loading rifles and one 303 gun from the encounter site. The remaining rebels managed to flee into the nearby jungle.    

The bodies would be brought to the district headquarter for identification. There has been no report of any injury sustained by the forces, the district police chief added. 

The reinforcement has been sent to the region to further intensify the anti-Maoist operation. 

Kanker is among the seven Naxal-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar where the outlawed CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state for over three decades now. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chattisgarh naxals killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp