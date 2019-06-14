Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in strife-torn Kanker district, north Bastar, about 230 km south of Raipur on Friday.

“On a tip-off regarding the movement of Maoists in the area, a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) left on the search operation on Thursday late evening. Close to the Murnar forested terrain at Tadoki, the forces fortunately spotted the Maoists who were planting ambush and booby traps for the troopers. There was an exchange of fire with the rebels killing two naxalites in uniform on the spot. The bodies have been recovered”, said the Kanker superintendent of police K L Dhruv.

The forces also recovered four weapons including two self-loading rifles and one 303 gun from the encounter site. The remaining rebels managed to flee into the nearby jungle.

The bodies would be brought to the district headquarter for identification. There has been no report of any injury sustained by the forces, the district police chief added.

The reinforcement has been sent to the region to further intensify the anti-Maoist operation.

Kanker is among the seven Naxal-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar where the outlawed CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state for over three decades now.