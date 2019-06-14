Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath asks authorities to be on guard against brain fever deaths in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid several deaths in Bihar due to brain fever, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday asked state health authorities to be on guard against any such eventuality.

Adityanath cautioned the authorities during a meeting to review the functioning of the state's medical, health and family welfare departments here at Lok Bhavan.

"Keeping in view of 35 deaths in neighbouring Bihar due to encephalitis, there should be proper planning and we need to be prepared for any such disaster," said the chief minister.

Adityanath also wanted all doctors and hospital staffers in the state to treat patients with dignity and asked chief medical officers to visit their respective hospital wards regularly and meet the patents.

Chief medical officers should interact with every patient admitted to the hospital and regularly visit the patient wards, he said.

"We have to be committed towards every citizen of the state for his or her better treatment without discrimination," he said.

"For a better treatment of patients, the CMOs should depute a doctor as a nodal officer in every hospital and make them responsible for monitoring every issue related to the hospital and patients," he said.

He also instructed officials to reduce the response time to calls for ambulance service on telephone number 108 and review the health-related government schemes every fortnight.

"During the last two years, 250 life support ambulances were made available to save the lives of people. Mobile medical vans are also working in the remote areas for the same," the chief minister pointed out.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction over the improvement of medical facilities in the state's hospital over the last two years during his tenure.

"Everyone plays a vital role and we all should work in a team to get the best result. Twenty-five years ago, district hospitals were operated very well but there has been a continuous decline in the health facilities," he said.

"For the past two years, we have, however, tried to correct the system. Earlier we saw that medicines were not available in hospitals, but for the past two years there has been a major positive change," he added.

The chief minister also emphasised upon the need of regular scrutiny of the functioning of hospitals and community health centres.

"The CMOs and other officers of the Health Department of every district should go to the field and examine the functioning of hospitals and community centres," he said.

He also asked authorities to keep an eye over the supply of medicines to hospitals so that its availability in never disrupted.

He also directed the CMOs and other officials to conduct Yoga sessions in health and wellness centres.

