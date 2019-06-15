Air India to launch Toronto flight from Amritsar, says Union Minister Hardeep Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight, three times during a week. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, made this announcement on Friday.

“Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice-weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019,” Puri said on Twitter on Friday.

“I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long-pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri and devotees who travel from North Americas to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir and other holy places,” he added.

Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

However, he lost to Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

The beleaguered national carrier has been reeling under a spiralling debt crisis in the recent past.