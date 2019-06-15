Home Nation

BJP to embark on fresh member-hunt from July 6, to focus on Bengal, Odisha and South

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been entrusted with the task to head the panel on a membership drive, said that the focus in the campaign would be southern states, West Bengal and the Northeast.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will embark on a fresh membership drive from July 6, with a thrust on youth.

Chouhan, who has been entrusted with the task to head the panel on a membership drive, said that the focus in the campaign would be southern states, West Bengal and the Northeast.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday, Chouhan quoted BJP chief Amit Shah to stress that the membership drive launched in 2015 enabled the party to gain strength at each of the polling booths during the Lok Sabha elections.

The former MP CM, who is also the BJP vice president, said the party would reach out to the youth and intellectuals, besides distinguished citizens, during its drive to induct new members.

“West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir Valley, Odisha, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim will see special focus during our membership drive campaign,” Chouhan told reporters.

The former MP chief minister said while the membership drive would be launched on July 6, the process of enlisting active members would be held from August 16-31.

