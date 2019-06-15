Centre to send officials to Kuala Lumpur to get training on rural tourism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve rural tourism in the country, the Ministry of Rural Development will send three to five officials to attend a training programme organised by the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and The Pacific (CIDRAP) at Kuala Lumpur in September.

The training programme is aimed at increasing rural tourism through homestay development. Among the Asian countries, Malaysia boasts of the best homestay experience for tourists.

“Through homestay development, the development of related and allied enterprises such as tour packages, snack production and handicraft-related businesses improve,” CIDRAP said in a letter to the rural development ministry.

The training modules will consist of interactive sessions, theme presentations and officials of different countries will share their experiences.