Child Protection officials rescue 26 children from Raipur factory 

Published: 15th June 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

RAIPUR (Chhattisgarh): Twenty-six children were rescued from a biscuit factory by Child Protection officials in Saddu area of Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The children were sent to their homes after being freed by the District Child Protection authorities. They were rescued as part of a drive being carried out by the officials.

District Child Protection Officer N Swarnkar said, "We will do their counselling on Saturday and take action against the factory management."

Twenty-four children more were earlier rescued by the officials during the drive which started on June 10 and will last till Saturday, he said.

As per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 which was amended in 2016, a "Child" is defined as a person below the age of 15. Employment of a Child is prohibited in any field including domestic help. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a Child for any work. (ANI)

Child labour Raipur Biscut factory

