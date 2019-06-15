Home Nation

Five policemen gunned down by Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela district

More than 15 Maoists open fired at the unsuspecting policemen; all 5 dies on spot

Published: 15th June 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Five policemen were killed by CPI (Maoists) after they attacked a local market in Kukdu village of Saraikela district in Jharkhand on Friday evening.

Police sources said that the Maoists, more than 15 in number, opened fired on the policemen indiscriminately, leaving all five dead on the spot. Sources said two of the five were assistant sub-inspector.

The Maoists, who had come on six motorcycles, also took away the weapons of the policemen. Intensive search operations have been launched.“The incident took place at around 6:00-6:30 pm when the police team were standing near a temple at the local weekly market at Kukdu village under Tiruldih Police Station in Sariakela. Maoists, in plain clothes, suddenly started firing. The driver, who was in the police jeep, escaped unhurt,” said ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson ML Meena.

The rebels took with them two pistols and 3 INSAS Rifles.

The ADG added that the Maoists escaped towards Tiruldih Police Station on their motorcycles.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das, calling it an act of cowardice, said that Naxalism is taking its last breath in the state and such incidents will not discourage security forces.

Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Two Maoists shot dead

Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the strife-torn Kanker district, north Bastar, about 230 km south of Raipur on Friday.

“On a tip-off regarding the movement of Maoists in the area, a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) left for the search operation on Thursday late evening. Close to the Murnar forested terrain at Tadoki, the forces spotted the Maoists who were planting booby traps for the troopers. There was an exchange of fire with the rebels killing two Naxalites in uniform on the spot. The bodies have been recovered”, said the Kanker superintendent of police K L Dhruv.

The forces also recovered four weapons including two self-loading rifles and one 303 gun from the encounter site.

Blasts triggered by Maoists recently in the same district

26 security personnel were injured in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Saraikela a few weeks back.

Immediately after the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Maoists had also triggered a blast in the area leaving three security forces injured.

There was no casualty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp