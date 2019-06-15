Five policemen gunned down by Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela district

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Five policemen were killed by CPI (Maoists) after they attacked a local market in Kukdu village of Saraikela district in Jharkhand on Friday evening.

Police sources said that the Maoists, more than 15 in number, opened fired on the policemen indiscriminately, leaving all five dead on the spot. Sources said two of the five were assistant sub-inspector.

The Maoists, who had come on six motorcycles, also took away the weapons of the policemen. Intensive search operations have been launched.“The incident took place at around 6:00-6:30 pm when the police team were standing near a temple at the local weekly market at Kukdu village under Tiruldih Police Station in Sariakela. Maoists, in plain clothes, suddenly started firing. The driver, who was in the police jeep, escaped unhurt,” said ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson ML Meena.

The rebels took with them two pistols and 3 INSAS Rifles.

The ADG added that the Maoists escaped towards Tiruldih Police Station on their motorcycles.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, calling it an act of cowardice, said that Naxalism is taking its last breath in the state and such incidents will not discourage security forces.

Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Two Maoists shot dead

Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the strife-torn Kanker district, north Bastar, about 230 km south of Raipur on Friday.

“On a tip-off regarding the movement of Maoists in the area, a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) left for the search operation on Thursday late evening. Close to the Murnar forested terrain at Tadoki, the forces spotted the Maoists who were planting booby traps for the troopers. There was an exchange of fire with the rebels killing two Naxalites in uniform on the spot. The bodies have been recovered”, said the Kanker superintendent of police K L Dhruv.

The forces also recovered four weapons including two self-loading rifles and one 303 gun from the encounter site.

Blasts triggered by Maoists recently in the same district

26 security personnel were injured in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Saraikela a few weeks back.

Immediately after the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Maoists had also triggered a blast in the area leaving three security forces injured.

There was no casualty.