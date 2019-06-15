Home Nation

Four Kashmir youth held trying to cross LOC, handed back to families after counselling

They were held by the security forces on Friday as they were heading to obtain arms training as newly-recruited militants.

Published: 15th June 2019

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border

Security personnel stand guard at the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K (File |PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Four youth, arrested from the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LOC) while trying to cross over into Pakistan-administered Kashmir, were handed back to their families on Saturday after counselling, an official said.

Addressing a joint army-police press conference in Baramulla town, Brig. Girish Kalia said that security forces had got information about the youth "who were going to join the path of violence after being misguided by local militants and their accomplices".

"Moving swiftly, the army and the police apprehended them along the LoC in Uri sector. After proper counselling, these youth were handed over to their respective families," he said.

Baramulla's Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom was also present at the media conference.

 

