Home Nation

Government needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the attack in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area near the Jharkhand-Bengal border on Friday was highly condemnable.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala | ANI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government needs to draft a new policy to deal with Naxalism in the country in the wake of the recent attack on a police team in Jharkhand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said  on Saturday.

Referring to the attack in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area near the Jharkhand-Bengal border on Friday in which five police personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists, Surjewala said the act was highly condemnable. "The cowardly face of naxalism has been spreading in Jharkhand. The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism," he tweeted.

Two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Randeep Surjewala Congress Naxalism Naxalism draft policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp