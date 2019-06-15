Home Nation

Manipur battleground shifts to Delhi

The development comes amidst a precarious financial situation in the state which saw the Reserve Bank of India stop honouring government bills and cheques since Wednesday.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The political battleground of Manipur, where some BJP legislators have raised the banner of revolt against Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has shifted to Delhi.

The development comes amidst a precarious financial situation in the state which saw the Reserve Bank of India stop honouring government bills and cheques since Wednesday.

Currently, at least 12 lawmakers, including ministers, MPs and MLAs BJP, Naga People’s Front (NPF) and National People’s Party (NPP), are camping in Delhi. The CM has been camping there since Thursday. NPF and NPP are BJP allies and constituents in the state’s coalition government.

A week ago, 17 BJP legislators had purportedly written to party’s central leadership seeking Singh’s ouster. According to reports, the rebellion was being spearheaded by Minister Thongam Bishwajit but he had rubbished it saying he was not hungry for power.

In the wake of overdraft of around Rs.300 crore, the CM had cracked the whip on Thursday by stripping Bishwajit of the portfolio of public works. He had also taken over the finance portfolio from Deputy CM Y Joykumar. 

In addition to this, the state government had ordered a probe into some cases of withdrawal of “huge amounts” of money by the departments of public works and power. The money was withdrawn during March-May when the model code of conduct was in force. 

Meanwhile, the CM on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.

“Hon'ble CM called on Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji @nsitharaman, Hon'ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, at her office chamber today and apprised her of the present financial position of the State,” the Manipur CM’s office tweeted.

The activities of the Manipuri lawmakers camping in Delhi were in the realms of speculations. Calls made to some of them went unanswered. The CM also did neither respond to phone calls nor did he reply WhatsApp messages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Manipur BJP N Biren Singh NPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp