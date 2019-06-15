Home Nation

Muslim woman who has been receiving life threats may welcome PM at Yoga Day event

Published: 15th June 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A 22-year-old Muslim yoga trainer, Rafia Naaz, who has repeatedly been receiving life threats for practicing yoga, is likely to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during International Yoga Day in Ranchi on June 21.

Notably, it will be the Government’s first mega public event after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

Rafia, who admires Modi for his efforts to get yoga recognized internationally, had expressed her desire to welcome the Prime Minister by presenting a bouquet of flowers to him and had written to the State Health Secretary in this regard.

The application submitted to State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner, who has further forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for final approval.

“It is the Prime Minister’s Office who will take a final decision regarding the issue,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray.

Even ‘fatwa’ and threats failed to deter Rafia, who is committed towards her mission, ‘Yoga Beyond Religion’ (YBR) and makes a living for her family by teaching yoga at a local orphanage in Ranchi.
Rafia, who has bagged more than 52 medals and certificates of appreciation during several national and international events, came into limelight after she shared stage with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev a few years back in Ranchi.

“People can practice yoga by taking the name of Khuda.” said Rafia.

TAGS
Rafia Naaz PM Modi Narendra Modi Yoga Day

Comments

