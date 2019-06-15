Home Nation

NHRC seeks report on Rajasthan children being pawned for Rs 1,500-2,000

The families belonging from the Gadaria community were found to have used their children to get food.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a media report that said over 500 families of several villages in Rajasthan’s Banswara used their children as a pawn for Rs 1,500-2,000. The commission has sought a detailed report from the state government within six weeks.  

“The contents of the news report, if true, raise the serious issue of violation of human rights of the innocent young children who instead of getting proper education and upbringing, have been given in custody of unknown people in lieu of money,” NHRC said in a statement.

The Commission has asked the state government to inform about the status of implementation of flagship programmes announced and being run by the Centre and the state.

“The authorities are expected to identify all the victim children and to take steps to you reunite them with their families and ensure all basic amenities including food and education to the children of the aggrieved families. The state government is also expected to conduct a survey to check, if such practice is prevailing in other districts of the State,”  said NHRC.

National Human Rights Commission Children Pawning at Rajasthan

