Home Nation

Over 480 senior doctors quit from state-run hospitals in Bengal, IMA launches nationwide protest

The doctors’ body said the protest will continue on Saturday and Sunday, which will include wearing black badges, organising sit-ins and taking out peace marches.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Resident Doctors Association RDA of AIIMS wearing bandages on their heads protest to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal who stopped work on Tuesday protesting against the assault on their colleagues in New Delhi on Friday June 14 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Throwing its weight behind doctors in West Bengal who are agitating against the attack on their colleagues, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday launched a four-day nationwide protest.

Condemning any form of violence especially against medical professionals in the country, the doctors’ body said the protest will continue on Saturday and Sunday, which will include wearing black badges, organising sit-ins and taking out peace marches.

They also called for a nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential services on June 17.

The doctor’s body has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing him to bring in a central law to check violence against health care workers in hospitals.

Over 480 senior doctors from several state-run hospitals in West Bengal, including heads of departments of medical colleges, resigned on Friday over the violence at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The agitating doctors have demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also set six conditions for the state government to withdraw their four-day-long stir.

Doctors in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala protested in solidarity with the doctors in West Bengal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mamata invited the striking doctors for a meeting at the Secretariat but the latter declined the offer saying it is a ploy to break their stir. 

DOCTORS’ DEMANDS

  •    Mamata Banerjee must condemn attack on doctors

  •    Form an inquiry committee

  •    Give written assurance and implementation of security cover at hospitals

  •    Bengal CM should withdraw her statement labelling junior doctors as ‘outsiders’

Didi’s diktat: Speak bangla When in WB

Kolkata: Targeting ‘outsiders’, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said those living in the state will have to learn to speak in Bengali

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Doctors' Protest Doctors' Protest Indian Medical Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp