Over 480 senior doctors quit from state-run hospitals in Bengal, IMA launches nationwide protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Throwing its weight behind doctors in West Bengal who are agitating against the attack on their colleagues, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday launched a four-day nationwide protest.

Condemning any form of violence especially against medical professionals in the country, the doctors’ body said the protest will continue on Saturday and Sunday, which will include wearing black badges, organising sit-ins and taking out peace marches.

They also called for a nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential services on June 17.

The doctor’s body has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing him to bring in a central law to check violence against health care workers in hospitals.

Over 480 senior doctors from several state-run hospitals in West Bengal, including heads of departments of medical colleges, resigned on Friday over the violence at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The agitating doctors have demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also set six conditions for the state government to withdraw their four-day-long stir.

Doctors in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala protested in solidarity with the doctors in West Bengal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mamata invited the striking doctors for a meeting at the Secretariat but the latter declined the offer saying it is a ploy to break their stir.

DOCTORS’ DEMANDS

Mamata Banerjee must condemn attack on doctors

Form an inquiry committee

Give written assurance and implementation of security cover at hospitals

Bengal CM should withdraw her statement labelling junior doctors as ‘outsiders’

Didi’s diktat: Speak bangla When in WB

Kolkata: Targeting ‘outsiders’, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said those living in the state will have to learn to speak in Bengali