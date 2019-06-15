Home Nation

Passengers to get ORS at Jhansi, Gwalior railway stations

Officials of Railway's Jhansi Division decided this after four elderly passengers, travelling by the Kerala Express, died of heat stroke early this week.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (EPS | Anirudh)

For representational purposes (EPS | Anirudh)

By IANS

JHANSI: Other than tea, coffee, soft drinks and water, oral rehydration salts (ORS) will now be available for passengers at railway stations coming under Jhansi Division.

Officials of Railway's Jhansi Division decided this after four elderly passengers, travelling by the Kerala Express, died of heat stroke early this week.

Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh told IANS: "We have started providing free ORS solution at Jhansi and Gwalior railway stations as a pilot project."

He said a formal proposal for the sale of ORS solution at railway station stalls has been sent to senior officials. "Once we get the approval, we will decide on the cost of the product and other details," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oral rehydration salts ORS Gwalior railway stations Jhansi Division railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp